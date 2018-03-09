CBS 2(Credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
WCBS 880(Credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay […]
1010 WINS(Credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no […]
WFAN(Credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station […]
WLNY(Credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New […]
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Local TV, New Jersey, North Korea, South Korea

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Many Korean-Americans say they are optimistic yet cautious about the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“It’s not just American lives at stake, but also South Korean and North Korean citizens. There’s a lot at stake,” Christina Kim told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

She was born in South Korea and has an uncle who fled North Korea.

“He was 10 maybe, and he had to escape and he ran down,” Kim said.

More: Political Experts Say Meeting Between President Trump, Kim Jong Un Comes With Risk

While her relatives in South Korea are skeptical of the meeting, she and other members of the Korean community in Fort Lee, New Jersey are hopeful.

“Cautiously hopeful,” said Joseph Chu, senior pastor of Christ Community Church. “Of course there’s reason to be skeptical. But in the bigger picture, if we’re a few steps away from a nuclear incident and from something terrible happening, that’s good for us.”

“Very surprised. It was unexpected,” Warren Park, of Saddle River, said.
“A little bit of concerns on how each politician would go about this, because you do have to be a bit cautious,” a woman added.

The first glimmer of hope for some Korean-Americans came during the Olympics, which brought athletes from both North and South Korea together.

“The Olympics were sort of the genesis for this whole talk, because Kim Jong Un’s sister was there and they were able to talk with the other South Korean officials,” said Park.

Beyond the hope of denuclearizing North Korea through diplomatic talks, many have another wish.

“If we could unify North and South Korea, that would be great. The Korean War ended 65 years ago and it officially never has ended,” Park said.

As for how Chu thinks the meeting truly came about?

“Possibly seeing a little bit of fear, which is good. Healthy fear on their side shows us that they are sane and that they don’t want an incident with the United States, or South Korea, or China or any of our allies,” he told Gainer.

Unlike the Winter Games, North and South Korean athletes did not march together in the opening ceremony of the Paralympics on Friday. They had separate flags, not a united banner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch