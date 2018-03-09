WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s ordering a review of how the state’s utilities handled their response to the two recent winter storms that left thousands without power.

Nearly 113,000 people were still without power across the state early Friday morning. Murphy said Thursday at a news conference that a state of emergency remains in effect.

.@NJBPU will conduct a full investigation into the preparation and response efforts of utility companies like JCP&L. Over 350,000 customers throughout New Jersey lost power at the height of the storm, and thousands are still without power. This is completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/5nBasHBsUY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 9, 2018

“We’re going to examine what went wrong and whether the improvement to strengthen our grid devised post-Sandy have been implemented,” he said. “We will look to see if all preparedness measures were taken before last Friday, knowing an event, a major event was coming. My gut tells me they weren’t. And if they’ve not been, this is entirely inexcusable.”

The governor said there were 350,000 outages at the height of the outages. He added that about 17,000 residents are still without power from last week’s nor’easter.

“We are working around the clock. We have also brought in resources from across the country,” Jim Fakult, president of JCP& L, said. “I don’t have a final estimated time of restoration at this time. We do and still are assessing the storm.”

Murphy also said he’s aware of only one fatality in New Jersey from the most recent storm.

A man died after he apparently drove his vehicle around a barricade in Franklin Lakes Thursday and struck a live power line that had been knocked down, sparking a fire that trapped him in the vehicle.

