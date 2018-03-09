CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Nor'Easter, Phil Murphy

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s ordering a review of how the state’s utilities handled their response to the two recent winter storms that left thousands without power.

Nearly 113,000 people were still without power across the state early Friday morning. Murphy said Thursday at a news conference that a state of emergency remains in effect.

“We’re going to examine what went wrong and whether the improvement to strengthen our grid devised post-Sandy have been implemented,” he said. “We will look to see if all preparedness measures were taken before last Friday, knowing an event, a major event was coming. My gut tells me they weren’t. And if they’ve not been, this is entirely inexcusable.”

The governor said there were 350,000 outages at the height of the outages. He added that about 17,000 residents are still without power from last week’s nor’easter.

“We are working around the clock. We have also brought in resources from across the country,” Jim Fakult, president of JCP& L, said. “I don’t have a final estimated time of restoration at this time. We do and still are assessing the storm.”

Murphy also said he’s aware of only one fatality in New Jersey from the most recent storm.

A man died after he apparently drove his vehicle around a barricade in Franklin Lakes Thursday and struck a live power line that had been knocked down, sparking a fire that trapped him in the vehicle.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch