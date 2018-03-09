CBS 2Freeport Village Police Officer Jason Zimmer shows his body camera. (credit: Mona Rivera/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO […]
WCBS 880Freeport Village Police Officer Jason Zimmer shows his body camera. (credit: Mona Rivera/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams […]
1010 WINSFreeport Village Police Officer Jason Zimmer shows his body camera. (credit: Mona Rivera/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, […]
WFANFreeport Village Police Officer Jason Zimmer shows his body camera. (credit: Mona Rivera/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success […]
WLNYFreeport Village Police Officer Jason Zimmer shows his body camera. (credit: Mona Rivera/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our […]
Filed Under:Alex Denis, Local TV, NJ Transit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT service is running with heavy delays between Newark Penn and New York Penn Station after a person was struck by a train near Secaucus Friday morning.

Service was suspended for a time, but it has since resumed. Riders are now facing delays of up to 60 minutes. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

PATH is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York. NJ TRANSIT and private bus carriers are also accepting rail tickets and passes.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch