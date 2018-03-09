NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT service is running with heavy delays between Newark Penn and New York Penn Station after a person was struck by a train near Secaucus Friday morning.

Service was suspended for a time, but it has since resumed. Riders are now facing delays of up to 60 minutes. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

Rail service between Newark Penn & NYPS has resumed in both directions & subject to up to 60 minute delays due to an Amtrak trespasser strike at SEC. Midtown Direct diverted to HOB. Cross-honoring in effect for NJT Bus & private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn, HOB & 33rd ST. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 9, 2018

PATH is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York. NJ TRANSIT and private bus carriers are also accepting rail tickets and passes.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 9, 2018

