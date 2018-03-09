NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT service is running with heavy delays between Newark Penn and New York Penn Station after a person was struck by a train near Secaucus Friday morning.
Service was suspended for a time, but it has since resumed. Riders are now facing delays of up to 60 minutes. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.
PATH is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York. NJ TRANSIT and private bus carriers are also accepting rail tickets and passes.
