NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The storm cleanup and digging out continues Friday across the Tri-State area as crews work to remove debris and restore power.

Utility crews are working around the clock to restore power after the past two storms, but more than 150,000 customers are still in the dark.

New Jersey was hit the hardest, with nearly 113,000 people still without power.

In New York, there’s more than 30,000 outages in Orange and Rockland counties. More than 20,000 customers are reporting outages in Westchester County. On Long Island, 4,000 customers remain without power.

It’s been an entire week of reliance on a generator for Devin Mulhare of Bedford.

“It feels like Sandy all over again,” he said.

As the days without power drag on, frustration turns to desperation without answers from Con Edison.

“At first it was Sunday night, then it was Tuesday, then Wednesday and now I think it’s something like Friday but we’re being told by the town it’ll be the weekend,” said Mt. Kisco resident Dave Schwitten.

Local crews are at work and calling in reinforcements. Utility workers are driving in from as far as Texas to assist.

In Montclair, New Jersey, downed trees created obstacles for drivers and in Wyckoff, live wires shot flames as they fell into the snow.

In Rockland County, the cleanup of downed trees and wires has become a job for the National Guard.

“Their mission will be to focus on moving the wood,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. “Let’s get the trees out of the way because that is really stopping a number of things. It’s stopping restoration in some areas, it’s stopping our plowing.”

Wednesday’s nor’easter is also being blamed for at least two deaths.

