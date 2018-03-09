CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Park Slope

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State lawmakers gathered Friday to announce proposals to improve traffic safety.

The announcement came less than a week after a driver killed 1-year-old Josh Lew and 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein as they were walking with their mothers in Park Slope, one block away from PS 118.

The proposal was unveiled in front of a growing memorial to the children, where members of the community demanded something be done.

They say lawmakers listened.

“No parent should ever lose their kids in this fashion,” State Senator Jose Peralta (D-13th) said.

Officials say they want to add more speed safety cameras in school zones and they want drivers caught speeding in those zones twice within an 18-month period to have their licenses suspended for 60 days.

The driver in Monday’s crash had four speeding violations in a school zone within a year, according to Peralta. Many in the community expressed outrage over why the woman was driving in the first place. Sources say she told investigators she had a seizure while behind the wheel and suffered two strokes since.

State Senator Jesse Hamilton (D-20th) says there’s a way to prevent this in the future, involving a “mandatory reporting requirement for all healthcare providers if a patient under their care has a chronic illness that could impair them while they’re driving.”

Abigail’s mother, Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles, is 30 weeks pregnant and recovering at the hospital.

A message posted to her Twitter account said in part, “Ruthie is now out of ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed.”

Lawmakers say pushing forward on the legislation unveiled will honor the memory of all those killed and hurt in crashes on city streets.

The driver in Monday’s crash is out of the hospital and not facing any charges as of Friday.

