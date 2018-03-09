CBS 2August 1776: Council of War in the house of Mr Philip Livingstone in Brooklyn, after the Battle of Long Island. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links […]
COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Florida man has been extradited to New York to face charges he sexually abused children on Long Island.

27-year-old Benjamin Fielman worked as a babysitter in Commack between 2009 and 2014. He also worked at the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center on Hauppauge Road.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says he molested three kids between the ages of seven and 11, and took sexually explicit photos and videos of them.

“We do have concern that there are more victims out there, particularly here in Suffolk County,” Sini said.

Fielman was already serving a ten-year prison sentence in Florida for sexually abusing children in that state.

