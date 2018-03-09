CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Mets, Noah Syndergaard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS Sports) — For Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets, 2017 was a lost season. The club went 70-92 and missed the postseason, and Syndergaard was limited to 30 1/3 innings by a lat injury.

Both Syndergaard and the Mets will look to get back on track this year, and so far this spring, things are going well for the right-hander known as Thor. Syndergaard was marvelous again Thursday, throwing 3 1/3 shutout innings in his third Grapefruit League start. At one point he struck out seven consecutive batters.

“I honestly don’t think he had his best stuff today,” said catcher Kevin Plawecki to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo after the game, “but he made the most of what he had.”

Syndergaard, 25, has allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 8 1/3 innings this spring. He’s struck out 11. Spring training stats don’t mean anything. In Syndergaard’s case, the more important number is 11. That’s the number of times his fastball hit 100 mph Thursday.

Following the game, Syndergaard seemed happy with his outing, but added he’s not yet in what he considers midseason form. From DiComo:

What Syndergaard had was a fastball that rested at 96-98 mph, a low-90s wipeout slider and a mid-80s curve and changeup. As the game wore on, Syndergaard leaned in particular on the latter three pitches, using them to escape a two-on, no-outs jam in the second. 

“I wouldn’t say I’m in midseason form yet,” Syndergaard said. “But it’s nice to go out there and have some command issues, and be able to bounce back and finish up strong.” 

When healthy, Syndergaard is the hardest throwing starter and one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. During his breakout 2016 season, he posted a 2.60 ERA (155 ERA+) with 218 strikeouts and only 43 walks in 183 1/3 innings. That earned him an All-Star Game nod and an eighth place finish in the NL Cy Young voting.

Right now, with Opening Day exactly three weeks away, the most important thing is that Syndergaard is healthy and having a normal spring training. The results don’t matter. As long as he’s healthy rather than trying to get back to normal following last year’s injury, and doing what he has to do to get ready for the season, then Syndergaard and the Mets are in good shape.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch