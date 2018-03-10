By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another chilly & breezy day across the area, but luckily things stayed dry. Expect clearing skies overnight along with the cold breezes continuing as we drop to the 20s to around freezing overnight….don’t forget to turn your clocks FORWARD one hour before going to sleep!

Tomorrow will be a brighter and slightly warmer day as temps reach the low & mid 40s for most. We’ll also be able to enjoy more of that bright warmth as the sun will set just before 7PM!

Our focus will then turn to yet another possible coastal storm that may affect the area Monday night into Tuesday.

There’s still much to determine about the specifics, but right now it looks like the best bet for accumulating snow would be southern NJ and eastern Long Island…but we’ll keep an eye on the latest info!