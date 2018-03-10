CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 3/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It was another chilly & breezy day across the area, but luckily things stayed dry. Expect clearing skies overnight along with the cold breezes continuing as we drop to the 20s to around freezing overnight….don’t forget to turn your clocks FORWARD one hour before going to sleep!

jl spring ahead 3/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will be a brighter and slightly warmer day as temps reach the low & mid 40s for most. We’ll also be able to enjoy more of that bright warmth as the sun will set just before 7PM!

nu tu tomorrows highs1 3/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

Our focus will then turn to yet another possible coastal storm that may affect the area Monday night into Tuesday.

nu tu 7day auto2 3/10 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

There’s still much to determine about the specifics, but right now it looks like the best bet for accumulating snow would be southern NJ and eastern Long Island…but we’ll keep an eye on the latest info!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch