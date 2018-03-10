By Ashleyan Lopez

Get your best greens on and channel the luck of the Irish. St. Patrick’s Day is almost here and it’s time to celebrate. With parades, dances, arts and bar crawls, you have many ways to enjoy New York’s most celebrated holiday. Here are just a few ways you can spend the day.

NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Fifth Avenue and E. 44 Street to 79 Street

New York, NY 10022

(718) 231-4400

www.nycstpatricksparade.org

Date: Mar. 17, 2018 at 11 a.m.

The most obvious and popular, family-friendly way to celebrate St. Patrick’s day is the parade. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been marching the New York streets since 1762. You and your family can put on your best greens and enjoy the fun tradition as you watch bagpipers, marching bands, distinguished Irish-Americans guests and many more march the streets to commemorate Saint Patrick. The parade takes place along Fifth Avenue between 44th and 79th Street and typically lasts until 5 p.m.

Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day

Irish Arts Center

553 West 51st St.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 757-3318

www.irishartscenter.org Date: Mar. 11, 2018 at 12 p.m. Take in Irish arts and culture at the Irish Arts Center. The Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day is not just a celebration but also an amazing experience to learn of the Irish culture. You can enjoy authentic music and dance performances, learn the basics of Irish language or culture or indulge in a taste of Ireland with a cup of tea. The kiddies can get their faces painted or participate in some arts and crafts. The Open Day is a family favorite with activities for both the children and parents to enjoy.

Irish Outsiders Walking Tour

Tenement Museum

103 Orchard St.

New York, NY 10002

(877) 975-3786

www.tenement.org Celebrate with a little bit of history on the walking tour of Irish Outsiders. The tour takes you through an Irish immigrant family’s typical life and struggle when coming to New York in the 19th-century. Throughout the tour, you will learn of the Moore family’s experience and get a brief insight on how immigrants form their own identities as they merge their home lifestyle with America’s.

Luck Of The Irish St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl NYC

Various Venues

New York City

(888) 998-6609

www.pubcrawls.com Date: March 16 through March 18, 2018 This event is for the adults. Pub crawls are one of the more popular events New Yorkers participate in for St. Patrick’s Day and the Luck of the Irish Pub Crawl is making this year’s celebration a 3-day event. You can get your daytime drink on at over 50 participating bars in the city. The bars offer drink specials and will definitely have the St. Paddy’s day party atmosphere you are looking for.

Visit An Authentic Irish Pub

Molly’s

287 3rd Ave.

New York, NY 10010

(212) 889-3361

www.mollysshebeen.com Feast on some authentic Irish cuisines and drinks at Molly’s. The Irish pub is known as one of the best, most authentic Irish pubs in New York City. The pub serves traditional Irish dishes such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and more. With its long history and ambiance, there’s no better way to commemorate the holiday.

