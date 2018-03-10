CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Ashleyan Lopez, best of, Eat.See.Play, Play

By Ashleyan Lopez

Get your best greens on and channel the luck of the Irish. St. Patrick’s Day is almost here and it’s time to celebrate. With parades, dances, arts and bar crawls, you have many ways to enjoy New York’s most celebrated holiday. Here are just a few ways you can spend the day.

NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Fifth Avenue and E. 44 Street to 79 Street
New York, NY 10022
(718) 231-4400
www.nycstpatricksparade.org

Date: Mar. 17, 2018 at 11 a.m.

The most obvious and popular, family-friendly way to celebrate St. Patrick’s day is the parade. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been marching the New York streets since 1762. You and your family can put on your best greens and enjoy the fun tradition as you watch bagpipers, marching bands, distinguished Irish-Americans guests and many more march the streets to commemorate Saint Patrick. The parade takes place along Fifth Avenue between 44th and 79th Street and typically lasts until 5 p.m.

Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day
Irish Arts Center
553 West 51st St.
New York, NY 10019
(212) 757-3318
www.irishartscenter.org

Date: Mar. 11, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Take in Irish arts and culture at the Irish Arts Center. The Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day is not just a celebration but also an amazing experience to learn of the Irish culture. You can enjoy authentic music and dance performances, learn the basics of Irish language or culture or indulge in a taste of Ireland with a cup of tea. The kiddies can get their faces painted or participate in some arts and crafts. The Open Day is a family favorite with activities for both the children and parents to enjoy.

Irish Outsiders Walking Tour
Tenement Museum
103 Orchard St.
New York, NY 10002
(877) 975-3786
www.tenement.org

Celebrate with a little bit of history on the walking tour of Irish Outsiders. The tour takes you through an Irish immigrant family’s typical life and struggle when coming to New York in the 19th-century. Throughout the tour, you will learn of the Moore family’s experience and get a brief insight on how immigrants form their own identities as they merge their home lifestyle with America’s.

Luck Of The Irish St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl NYC
Various Venues
New York City
(888) 998-6609
www.pubcrawls.com

Date: March 16 through March 18, 2018

This event is for the adults. Pub crawls are one of the more popular events New Yorkers participate in for St. Patrick’s Day and the Luck of the Irish Pub Crawl is making this year’s celebration a 3-day event. You can get your daytime drink on at over 50 participating bars in the city. The bars offer drink specials and will definitely have the St. Paddy’s day party atmosphere you are looking for.

Visit An Authentic Irish Pub
Molly’s
287 3rd Ave.
New York, NY 10010
(212) 889-3361
www.mollysshebeen.com

Feast on some authentic Irish cuisines and drinks at Molly’s. The Irish pub is known as one of the best, most authentic Irish pubs in New York City. The pub serves traditional Irish dishes such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and more. With its long history and ambiance, there’s no better way to commemorate the holiday.

