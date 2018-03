NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Craic Festival, an annual celebration of Irish culture in New York City, has descended upon the Big Apple once again.

With its film segment was underway Saturday, who better to talk about it than Irish filmmaker Jim Sheridan, who directed Daniel Day-Lewis in several of his most iconic roles.

The Dublin-born Sheridan was joined by festival founder Terence Mulligan.

For more information about this year’s Craic Festival, CLICK HERE.