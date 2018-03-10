NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen with autism.

The NYPD says 16-year-old Matthew Guzmen was last seen around 7:20 a.m. Saturday. He was riding a razor scooter heading south on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.

Guzmen is Hispanic with light skin, approximately 5 feet tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, light blue sneakers and a light blue backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.