YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Work continued Saturday to restore power to at least 70,000 residents after two nor’easters lashed the Tri-State Area within a week of one another.

While least 6,000 Con Edison customers and roughly 300 PSEG Long Island customers remained without power, New Jersey has been the hardest hit by the storms.

More than 13,000 PSE&G customers remain affected, while Jersey Central Power & Light is working to restore power for more than 52,000 customers.

Cleaning up from Wednesday’s blast hasn’t been easy. Communities all over are still clearing debris while dealing with the scores of outages. Some have been living without electricity for over a week.

“Yesterday I had firewood going throughout the whole day,” New Jersey resident David Lejuez said. “Everyone lost power, our neighbor left because of the fact it got so cold overnight.”

Lejuez says he went from store to store just looking for a generator.

“By luck I found another Home Depot had just gotten a delivery,” he said.

JCP&L blamed the close timing of the back-to-back storms for the delay in restoration.

Stories of kindness and generosity, with neighbors helping neighbors in their time of need have emerged. One Greenburgh, New York resident delivered fuel to help keep his neighbor’s generator running.

Monica Scott did her part by giving a spare bedroom to her friend, Marilyn Ferrara.

“I keep thanking her, she gets angry that I’m thanking her but I do appreciate it,” Ferrara said.

The National Guard was deployed in Rockland County to assist with the removal of storm-felled trees. As the torturous waiting game continues for so many, residents and government officials were still waiting for answers from utility companies.

How could it have taken them so long to have power restored?

“I want to see change in the corporate boardroom” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “There was a failure on the streets of this county, and someone’s gonna be accountable for it.”

A Con Edison employee told CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer on Friday that their system for notifying customers had numerous glitches. People were told their power was back on when it wasn’t.

“It certainly added another level of frustration for our customers,” Con Ed CEO John McAvoy said. “We deeply regret, deeply regret the impact it’s had on them.”

A JCP&L official told CBS2’s Marc Liverman on Friday that they expect to have the power restored to those who have been without power since last Friday’s storm by late Saturday night.

Con Edison was distributing dry ice for much of the day Wednesday at New Rochelle City Hall and Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake.