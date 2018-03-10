WESTPORT, C.T. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Connecticut issued a warning Saturday regarding a reported utility scam targeting multiple businesses in Westport.

The Westport Police Department says they’ve received numerous complaints from businesses who have been targeted by people claiming to be from Eversource Energy.

The scammers reportedly told the victims they won’t have their power restored unless they provide an over-the-phone payment.

Authorities remind customers the utility company doesn’t require additional payment for service restoration, and advise against providing personal and credit card information to anyone over the phone.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call received, please contact Eversource directly at 800-286-2000. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Westport Police Department via the non-emergency line (203) 341-6000.