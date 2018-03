NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority Police Department is searching for rapper Juelz Santana.

Sources tell CBS2 a loaded gun was detected in the recording artist’s bag as he went through screening at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C around 6 pm Friday.

When the gun was detected, the 36-year-old Harlem native reportedly took off running and may have jumped into a cab.

No arrests have been made as the search for Santana, whose real name is LaRon Louis James, continues.