NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –A Bronx family was desperately searching for their beloved therapy dog Saturday.

Surveillance video shows what appear to be two women walking with the black lab mix just minutes after he was left outside.

Family video shared with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner captured some of the last moments 9-year-old Katie Castro had with her therapy dog, Jake.

“Katie suffers from anxiety attacks,” Katie’s mom, Luisa, said. “He is who she goes to, who calms her down.”

On Tuesday night, the dog was allegedly stolen – the family says by two women. Police have not confirmed whether they are suspects.

Katie’s dad, Hector, told Rozner he left Jake outside Key Food on Westchseter Avenue just before 10 p.m. Dogs are not allowed inside the store.

“I ran into the supermarket for a few minutes,” he said. “It was kind of routine — I feed him, it’s time for a walk, and I take him. I run in, run out, and he’s always there.

“I tie him up really good, in a way I can only get him out,” he added.

Hector said when he walked outside, he went over to the bench and found the leash was cut and the dog was nowhere to be found.

Around the same time, surveillance video from a nearby deli shows two women walking with a dog, which the family said is Jake.

“One of them is pulling him, and he just won’t go,” said Luisa.

The family believes one of the women went inside the deli to buy the dog some meat in an effort to lure him.

Now, they have a message for the women.

“No questions asked, return Jake back home, because there’s a little girl who really relies on him and needs him,” Luisa said.

The family told Katie that Jake is at a groomer out of state, afraid of what her reaction might be. They’re offering a $500 reward for information that helps them find the dog.

The NYPD said it is investigating.

