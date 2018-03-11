By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! Bundle up if you’re heading out early since there will be a bonafide wintry chill in the air! Temps starting below freezing for all will warm up to the low & mid 40s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Our attention will then be drawn, once again, to the coasts. A developing coastal storm has the potential to bring some impacts to the area…mainly south and east of NYC. As of now it’s too tricky to pin down any specific numbers, but we’ll keep fine tuning the forecast.

We’ll dry out for the rest of the week with a bit of a warm-up heading into the weekend with low 50s possible. Have a great day!