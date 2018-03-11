NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in New York were searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman on the Lower East Side last month.

The NYPD just released surveillance video of the suspect.

They say on February 27th, he pushed a woman against a wall inside the lobby of a building on Ludlow Street and began to sexually assault her.

Investigators say someone heard the women screaming, stepped in, and scared the subject off.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.