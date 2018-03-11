NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tri-State Area residents are bracing for the possibility of more snow as thousands of customers remain without power after back-to-back nor’easters pummelled much of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service reports Sunday that a southern storm is expected to make its way up the coast causing more snowfall.

New York could see between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with between 4 to 6 inches possible on the eastern end of Long Island.

Accumulating snow likely Monday night into Tuesday. Precipitation will begin as a rain/snow mix with daytime temperatures playing a big role in how much snow actually accumulates. Get the latest forecast here: https://t.co/BgqFrQituS pic.twitter.com/YxMbMb0YCz — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 11, 2018

The Boston area is predicted to get 6-8 inches while Maine could see more than a foot of snow by Wednesday.

Philadelphia could see a few inches by Tuesday’s morning commute, while eight inches could fall in West Virginia.

The risk for coastal flooding is expected to be lower than the last nor’easter, which flooded much of Cape Cod and seaside towns in New England.

Many Tri-State residents were still digging out from Wednesday’s storm, with thousands remaining without power.

Roughly 35,000 customers woke up without power Sunday morning, and New Jersey remains the hardest hit. More than 22,000 Jersey Central Power & Light customers remain in the dark, while PSE&G is working to restore power for roughly 4,000 people.

On Sunday morning, JCP&L told CBS2’s Marc Liverman all remaining customers should expect to have their power back by 11:30 pm Monday — just before the third storm was expected to hit.

PSE&G says they expect to have the remainder of their customers restored by midnight.

