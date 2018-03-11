CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Nor'Easter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tri-State Area residents are bracing for the possibility of more snow as thousands of customers remain without power after back-to-back nor’easters pummelled much of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service reports Sunday that a southern storm is expected to make its way up the coast causing more snowfall.

New York could see between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with between 4 to 6 inches possible on the eastern end of Long Island.

The Boston area is predicted to get 6-8 inches while Maine could see more than a foot of snow by Wednesday.

Philadelphia could see a few inches by Tuesday’s morning commute, while eight inches could fall in West Virginia.

The risk for coastal flooding is expected to be lower than the last nor’easter, which flooded much of Cape Cod and seaside towns in New England.

Many Tri-State residents were still digging out from Wednesday’s storm, with thousands remaining without power.

Roughly 35,000 customers woke up without power Sunday morning, and New Jersey remains the hardest hit. More than 22,000 Jersey Central Power & Light customers remain in the dark, while PSE&G is working to restore power for roughly 4,000 people.

On Sunday morning, JCP&L told CBS2’s Marc Liverman all remaining customers should expect to have their power back by 11:30 pm Monday — just before the third storm was expected to hit.

PSE&G says they expect to have the remainder of their customers restored by midnight.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

