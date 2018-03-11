MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Even as the next storm barrels toward us, thousands of people are still without power from the last two nor’easters.

Many of them live in Westchester County.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to criticism about not touring the damaged areas.

CBS2’s Erin Logan went right after him.

Logan: “Governor, you call yourself the ‘storm governor,’ and the people of Westchester County just want to know why haven’t been to those neighborhoods 10 days in. They just wanted to see your face.”

Cuomo: “I was there. I’m a Westchester resident. All I have to do is look in my yard.”

But residents who have been without power for 10 days in cold temperatures disagreed, calling their situations a sight to see.

“I think he should have seen went on here because there were like three cables down on the street. A pole was down right across from me with the transformer, so that did us in. A tree went down over there and crushed two Volvos,” Mamaroneck resident Karen Fontecchio said.

Fontecchio said she had no choice but to get a generator because she didn’t want to leave her two dogs, but there are others who have been waking up every day hoping for this power nightmare to be over.

Following a rally endorsing a political candidate on Sunday afternoon, Cuomo blamed utility companies for not getting the job done.

“I pay you to provide power 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and I pay you to be prepared when there’s an emergency and a storm,” the governor said.

The bottom line is the power is not back on for many Westchester residents and they want to know if the governor will at least stop by Sunday night after his political priorities.

“I have been all over the state and, again, since I live here this is the place that I spend the most time,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said once the Public Service Commission completes its full review of the utilities’ response to the storms, appropriate action will be taken, if necessary.

Con Edison said the last of the 1,000 customers still without power should have it restored by Monday night or in some cases Tuesday night.