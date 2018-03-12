CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Developing: 5 Dead In East River Helicopter Crash; NTSB Investigating | Winter Storm On The Way
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a bit of cloud cover this afternoon ahead of our next system with perhaps some disorganized areas of rain and snow showers late. Otherwise, expect dry and breezy conditions with wind chills in the 30s.

We’ll see more coverage of the rain and snow late this evening before transitioning to all snow late tonight. By daybreak, snow amounts will be on the light end in the city of less than an inch and mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops.

jl snowfall forecast1 3/12 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The snow will continue tomorrow morning with tapering into the late morning and midday hours; snow will persist into the afternoon north and east of the city. It will be blustery tomorrow, as well, with gusts to 35+ mph around the area.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight1 3/12 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, some snow showers are possible with blustery conditions and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch