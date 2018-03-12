By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a bit of cloud cover this afternoon ahead of our next system with perhaps some disorganized areas of rain and snow showers late. Otherwise, expect dry and breezy conditions with wind chills in the 30s.

We’ll see more coverage of the rain and snow late this evening before transitioning to all snow late tonight. By daybreak, snow amounts will be on the light end in the city of less than an inch and mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops.

The snow will continue tomorrow morning with tapering into the late morning and midday hours; snow will persist into the afternoon north and east of the city. It will be blustery tomorrow, as well, with gusts to 35+ mph around the area.

As for Wednesday, some snow showers are possible with blustery conditions and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.