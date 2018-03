NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn where a man was found lying in the street early Monday morning.

The man was discovered around 4 a.m.

Police say he’s believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

