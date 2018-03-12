GREAT NECK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating reports of a shooting at fitness club along Long Island’s north shore.

The incident happened at an Equinox at Bayview Avenue and East Shore Road in Great Neck.

Sources inside the gym say it appears to have been police-involved, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. The shooting victim, also described as a suspect, has been taken to the hospital.

Two others were also assaulted and are hospitalized.

CBS2 is trying to determine if the officer allegedly involved was on or off-duty.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.