NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Metropolitan Opera on Monday fired longtime conductor James Levine, citing “credible evidence” of “sexually abusive” conduct.

The music director emeritus was suspended in December after allegations emerged that Levine sexually abused one man three decades ago beginning when the man was a teenager.

At the time, the Met indicated that there were multiple allegations against Levine.

WEB EXTRA: Statement From The Metropolitan Opera Regarding James Levine

Levine’s accuser, now middle-aged, contacted the police department in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he’d had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under age 18.

He said he was reaching out to police in Lake Forest because some of his encounters with Levine took place there in the mid-1980s. Levine served as music director at the Ravinia Festival — in Highland Park, Illinois north of Chicago — from 1973 to 1993.

In a statement sent to CBS2, the Met said Levine engaged in abusive conduct towards “vulnerable artists in the early stages of their careers, over whom Mr. Levine had authority.”

“In light of these findings, the Met concludes that it would be inappropriate and impossible for Mr. Levine to continue to work at the Met,” the statement continued, in part.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)