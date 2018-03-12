CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
ANOTHER NOR'EASTER: Winter Storm On The Way | Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays
Filed Under:Local TV, Northern State Parkway

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer made a heroic rescue when he was off the clock after spotting a man trapped inside a burning car on the Northern State Parkway on Long Island.

Flames fully engulfed the car flipped on its side. Just minutes before, the injured driver was trapped inside.

“Stuck in the driver seat, by the seat belt unable to free himself and I was also unable to release the seat belt,” NYPD Officer Jason Bernfeld said.

Bernfeld was on his way to work Monday morning when he noticed tail lights in the woods on the westbound side of the Northern State near the Round Swamp exit.

“It’s the first time that I really rolled up to an accident where nobody else had stopped,” he said. “Nobody else had noticed it which was weird to me, I don’t know how I spotted it.”

As he was talking to the driver trying to help him, he says the underside of the driver side began to light up.

“The plastic started to melt and drip,” Bernfeld said. “He was quite afraid.”

The NYPD veteran is also a chief of the Melville Fire Department.

“Ran up to my truck and got my extinguisher and seatbelt cutter, hit the fire quick with the extinguisher preventing it from burning him any further, cut the seatbelt which caused him to drop then grabbed thim, dragged him out the back window,” Bernfeld said.

He says shortly after that the fire consumed the vehicle. Melville firefighters and rescue personnel arrived and put out the blaze. EMTs brought the man, who appeared to have burns on his legs, to Nassau University Medical Center.

Bernfeld has shown to be a modest hero.

“Any police officer, firefighter, anybody would’ve done the same thing,” he said. “I mean, even I think a civilian that would’ve stopped it would’ve encountered that, would’ve tried to do the same thing.”

The driver is expected to be okay. It wasn’t clear what caused the crash, but he did tell Bernfeld he was on his way to work at the time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch