CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
ANOTHER NOR'EASTER: Winter Storm On The Way | Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New preferential pricing could take off at some major airlines, as providers are looking at ways to charge passengers based on their online shopping habits.

People who spend more may find themselves paying higher prices. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is preemptively asking the federal government to protect passengers from technology that uses personal information such as income to affect pricing.

Schumer says under the policy, two flyers sitting next to each other could be given two different prices based on their internet browsing history, online purchasing, or even income level.

Travel expert Peter Trabucco says the idea mixes big brother with big business.

“This is a dangerous precedent to do something like this,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “You have to be careful how to go about doing that.”

Aviation expert Brian Summers says most airlines have antiquated computer systems that may delay the preferential pricing from happening any time soon.

But airlines could target certain types of travelers.

“They do want to get to a world where if they know you’re a business traveler and you’re travelling to Europe and have to get there immediately, they may show you the most expensive ticket first,” he said.

So what can you do if you’re planning a trip? Experts say you should make sure to get rid of your cookies or use someone else’s computer if you’ve made multiple online searches.

The proposed technology tracks customers’ IP addresses and predicts how much they’re willing to spend on a ticket. It may violate consumer protection laws, but there’s no evidence airlines are using the information yet.

The Federal Trade Commission does not comment on the business practices of a specific company or a specific industry, with narrow exceptions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch