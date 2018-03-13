By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Grab the winter boots for another day.

Especially if you live in Suffolk County. Expect precipitation as you leave the door this morning basically all across the Tri-State.

The snow tapers off as the morning progresses and by 1/2pm it clears most of the area. The east end should end up with the biggest totals.

The closer to Montauk, the larger the impact. The good news is the areas that got hit the hardest, are generally out of harm’s way with this one.

We could see some residual snow showers Wednesday, but of little to no accumulation.

Have a good day, and stay safe during the morning.

– G