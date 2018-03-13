CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, St. Patricks Day

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations date back as far as the 17th century, with traditions that have become widely recognizable on a global scale. The tradition of drinking became widely popular on this holiday back when St. Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian day of feasting, and all restrictions from Lent become temporarily lifted. Even though we all love a good Guinness, that’s not the only way to celebrate this special day. These five unique activities will make March 17 a holiday to remember with fun and exciting activities that go beyond your typical parade and local pub celebration.

Run a Marathon

Bust out the green spandex as you suit up for a 5k race. We know you’ve heard of the turkey trot, but a shamrock shuffle, blarney blitz, or dirty leprechaun run are guaranteed fun ways to celebrate your Irish heritage. Whether you’re an avid runner looking to beat your PR or a newbie just looking to burn some calories before your own personal drinking marathon, every city hosts a run that’s sure to be fun.

Karaoke Contest 

Dust off those vocal chords as you get ready to belt out your best “Come on Eileen” at a local pub near you. Of course, if the closest watering hole doesn’t interest you, you can always host your own competition with a little help from Youtube. Even if you’re no Bono, a little liquid courage is a sure way to have you singing “It’s a beautiful day.”

Cooking Class

Head over to your local culinary school or Sur La Table for a fun night filled with learning traditional Irish culture through some of Ireland’s best delicacies. Of course, if you can’t make your way over to a class, pick up a classic cookbook and host your own cooking show with a few special loved ones. We recommend “The Farmette Cookbook” written by Imen McDonnell, featuring farm to table classic Irish plates with a modern twist that will have you saying “Erin go bragh” or, “Ireland forever,” for those of you who don’t speak Gaelic.

Watch a Game of Gaelic Hurling

One of the oldest sports played in Ireland, Gaelic Hurling hosts a televised championship game every year on St. Patrick’s Day. Hurling is a sport played by two teams with sticks made of ash, called Hurley, and an H-shaped goal at either end of the field. The objective is to score the most points by hitting a sliotar, leather ball, above or under the goalposts. Naturally, the team with the most points wins. Of course, if you’re a sports fan and enjoy a good Guinness, this is a great wait to spend your St. Patty’s Day.

Visit a Historical Museum

Brush up on your Irish-American history this March by heading to some of the country’s finest institutions dedicated to preserving Irish culture. With over 36 million American’s claiming to have an Irish ancestry, this is the perfect way to find out everything you need to know about St. Patrick’s Day. Many of the museums host their own events so be sure to do some research and ring in the holiday with style and sophistication that would make your ancestors proud.

