Attention college basketball fanatics! The NCAA Tournament is upon us (March 13 – April 2 to be exact) and that means it’s time to post up at your local watering hole to watch all the action. From food and drink specials to catering deals and basketball-themed menus, here are five spots in NYC where you can sit back and cheer on your favorite team.

Bill’s Bar & Burger

16 W. 51st St.
New York, NY 10019
212-705-8510
www.billsbarandburger.com

See More: 2 In The Kitchen: Burgers By Brett Reichler Of Bill’s Bar & Burger 

Bill’s Bar & Burger is celebrating with plenty of food and drink specials from March 11 to April 2. Both their Rockefeller Center and Downtown locations will be offering half priced appetizers (hello Junk Fries), $5 Mini Burgers, $15 Pitchers and $5 Draft Beer and $10 Buckets of select featured beer. It’s the perfect place to gather up your favorite basketball fans and cheer on your favorite college team!

The Ainsworth

121 Fulton St.
New York, NY 10038
646-545-6647
theainsworth.com

See More: Manhattan’s 6 Best Bars For Foodies

The Ainsworth Financial District is opening up just in time for the NCAA Tournament! This upscale sports bar is the ideal destination for basketball watching and supporting your favorite college team. Get rowdy and watch all of the games from their numerous flat screen TVs while noshing on everything from their French Onion Burger to Mac & Cheese Fries. Guarantee a seat for everyone in your group by reserving a table or a private room at this or any of their other six locations. See website for more details.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

749 9th Ave.
New York, NY 0019
212-937-0404
blueribbonfriedchicken.com

See More: NYC’s Best Fried Chicken Spots 

The folks from Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken are ready to celebrate college basketball’s biggest tournament with their March’s Chicken Madness. This sandwich is stacked with a classic fried chicken base and then topped with BBQ pulled chicken, pepper jack, bacon, BBQ sauce, and pickled peppers. For just $9.25, this is certainly a slam dunk! This sweet and spicy sandwich will be available all month long at their East Village and brand new Hells Kitchen locations. Looking to cater your own March Madness party? Make sure to check out their Party Platter menu, including Game Day/Picnic Fries – Giant fries with BBQ chicken, smoked bacon, aged cheddar, sour cream, and pickled peppers ($56).

The Pennsy Food Hall 

2 Pennsylvania Plaza
New York, NY 10121
www.thepennsy.nyc

See More: Best Bars, Restaurants Near Penn Station & Madison Square Garden

Can’t decide where you want to watch this year? Stroll through The Pennsy Food hall near Penn Station and take your pick. Start out at The Pennsy Bar and cheers your favorite player with their MVP Cocktail ($10), made with Jim beam, Ginger Beer, Blackberry Simple, and Mint. You can also bring your favorite basketball buddy because two cans of Bud Light are just $10. Next up, grab a Slam Dunkling deal at Sabi Sushi – 2 pork dumplings, 2 chicken dumplings, and 2 vegetable dumplings for just $8.50. If you’re in the mood for some red meat then try out Pat LaFried’as Prime Rib Sandwich ($16). This slam dunk meal contains Dry Aged Pat LaFrieda Prime Rib with Pat LaFrieda’s Steak Sauce and is simply served on a toasted bun with parmesan cheese. Finally, if stress eating is in your near future then why not make it a healthy option with a Final Four Bowl from Little Beet? Dive into spirulina brown rice, chicken, green beans, white beans, and super seeds. Of course, the games will also be aired on all 14 of The Pennsy’s TVs!

Virgil’s Real BBQ

152 W. 44th St.
New York, NY 10036
212-921-9494
www.virgilsbbq.com

See More: Best BBQ In NYC: Barbecue Ribs, Brisket, More

If you find yourself in Times Square then make your way to Virgil’s Real BBQ. Not only will you get to watch the action from the largest TV projection screen in Times Square but you can take advantage of all of their bar specials. Sip on $7 frozen cocktails, $5 Angry Orchard Pints, and $12 Coors Light Pitchers to go along with their famed Pig Out Platter (Memphis Pork Spare Ribs, Sliced Texas Beef Brisket, Carolina Pulled Pork, and Kansas Barbecued Chicken along with your favorite sides). A raffle will also be going on throughout the tournament with a grand prize during the final game on April 2. Make sure to check their website for more information about bar and catering deals.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

