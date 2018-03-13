It is time to grab some vodka and ginger beer and order a Moscow Mule. Like many other cocktails, restaurants throughout the city added a twist to the beloved drink. Whether people are looking for a sweet treat or a mega Moscow Mule, here are some of the best places to enjoy the libation.

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

210 West 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

646-756-2044

www.phdterrace.com



It’s go big or go home at PHD Terrace with their Mega Mules. New Yorkers can grab their friends and head to the Midtown hotspot to order one of their types of 164-ounces Moscow Mules. Served in the traditional copper mugs, the gigantic version comes with vodka, lime and Owens All Natural Mule Mix. Tequila lovers can try a twist on the classic cocktail with tequila replacing the typical vodka. As people sip on the ideal party libation, they can catch the sunset and views of the skyline.

Sugarfina

Multiple Locations

www.sugarfina.com

A sweeter version of the beloved Moscow Mule awaits New Yorkers at Sugarfina. Partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Sugarfina created an irresistible “Vodka is Always a Good Idea Candy Bento Box.” The offer comes with a box of Tito’s American Mule Bears, which are infused with vodka and a splash of real ginger beer. There is also a box of Tito’s Vodka Cordials, a rich dark chocolate cordial filled with a shot of the famous vodka brand. To finish the creative bento box, there is a 2 oz. miniature copper mule mug, the perfect touch to make the sweetest Instagram post for the day.

Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop

37 West 24th St.

New York, NY 10010

212-727-0258

www.sirhenriny.com



High above the streets of the Flatiron neighborhood is the chic lounge, Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop. Known for its high-end cocktail program, the rooftop is serving up three variations of the Moscow Mule. People can unwind with the traditional Mule or one made with Yave Jalapeno Reposado. Both have fresh muddled lime and ginger. The third option may be a little spicer with a muddled jalapeno pepper. Whichever one New Yorkers choose, they can enjoy the cooper mug libation while gazing towards the skyline.

Irvington

201 Park Ave. S.

New York, NY 10003

212-677-0425

www.irvingtonnyc.com

While Moscow Mules are traditionally served in copper mugs, Irvington serves the libation in a stylish glass bottle. New Yorkers can celebrate the cocktail by sipping the Bottle Moscow Mule while enjoying some of the restaurant’s Mediterranean-influenced dishes using ingreidents from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket. The carbonated cocktail is made with vodka, fresh ginger juice, lime juice, simple syrup and a little water.

TAO Downtown

92 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 888-2724

www.taodowntown.com

New Yorkers can try an Asian twist to the celebrated cocktail at TAO Downtown. The Chelsea hotspot serves the Mikado Mule made with gin instead of vodka. Finished off with St. Germain, ginger beer and fresh lime, this rendition of a Moscow Mule complements the restaurant’s signature dishes, including the shisto peppers and the Shanghai vegetable dumplings.