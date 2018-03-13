NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets may be in Spring Training, but that’s not stopping many Tri-State residents from making their way to Citi Field.

Instead of their batting skills, they’re warming up their vocal cords for the upcoming season. Singers of all ages have traveled from all over to compete in the Mets’ annual anthem search.

More than 100 people sang their hearts out Tuesday, but only one will win the chance to sing the Star Spangled Banner at a home game this season.

WATCH: Extended Look At Citi Field Tryouts

The contestants chose their own songs to sing a capella, anything but the national anthem in the first round. 9-year-old Maeve Grace picked “Naughty” from Matilda.

The Queens girl admits she’s both excited and nervous since it would be a dream come true.

“I like signing because I can really show how I feel and its just really fun,” she told CBS2.

It won’t be easy for the celebrity judges to pick a winner.

“There is some very excellent young talent that we saw today,” actress and singer Judy Kuhn said.

They’ll have to chose the most amazing singer to perform in front of the Amazins and their fans.

Judges picked 15 people to move on to the second round. That’s when they’ll sing the anthem, and only one will move on.