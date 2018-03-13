CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Clifton woman scared off a would-be intruder just days after her home was burglarized, police said.

The woman was sleeping Monday in her home near Lake and Van Winkle Avenues at around 9:20 a.m. when she heard someone trying to climb in through her bathroom window, according to authorities.

To scare him off, the woman started making noise inside her home.

Neighbors say they heard screaming.

“It’s so, oh my God, it’s crazy,” said neighbor Leslie Hernandez.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt,” said neighbor Julio Vazquez. “That’s a nightmare. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

The suspect ran off, and she spotted a “shadow” run past her window toward Lake Avenue, police said.

Last Friday night, the same home was burglarized, police said. In that case, the apartment was ransacked between 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. by an intruder who climbed in through the bathroom window, according to authorities. No one was at home at the time.

The burglar made off with some jewelry and other items, police said.

Anyone with any information or who may have spotted suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incidents is asked to call Clifton Police at (973) 470-5908.