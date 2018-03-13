CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Breaking: Joseph Percoco, Former Top Aide To Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Convicted On Corruption Charges
Filed Under:Clifton, Local TV

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Clifton woman scared off a would-be intruder just days after her home was burglarized, police said.

The woman was sleeping Monday in her home near Lake and Van Winkle Avenues at around 9:20 a.m. when she heard someone trying to climb in through her bathroom window, according to authorities.

To scare him off, the woman started making noise inside her home.

Neighbors say they heard screaming.

“It’s so, oh my God, it’s crazy,” said neighbor Leslie Hernandez.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt,” said neighbor Julio Vazquez. “That’s a nightmare. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

The suspect ran off, and she spotted a “shadow” run past her window toward Lake Avenue, police said.

Last Friday night, the same home was burglarized, police said. In that case, the apartment was ransacked between 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. by an intruder who climbed in through the bathroom window, according to authorities. No one was at home at the time.

The burglar made off with some jewelry and other items, police said.

Anyone with any information or who may have spotted suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incidents is asked to call Clifton Police at (973) 470-5908.

