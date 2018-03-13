CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:East River Helicopter Crash, Jessica Layton, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday continued to comb through the wreckage of a helicopter that went down in the East River Sunday, killing five people on board, in hopes of pinpointing what exactly went wrong.

New video from the NTSB shows investigators shining a flashlight and taking photos inside the damaged helicopter. It’s the first close up look of the chopper that plunged into the frigid water near Roosevelt Island.

Photos: Helicopter Pulled From The East River

Only the pilot survived. An NYPD source says he considered trying to land in Central Park but was worried about finding a place in the dark, so he went for the water thinking the helicopter’s floatation devices would keep the passengers safe.

Police say the left flotation didn’t work, and the aircraft sank and flooded. Safety harnesses meant to protect the people on board the open-door sightseeing flight were so hard to remove that the victims were trapped.

Divers had to cut through those harnesses to free the bodies.

“I’m obviously very frustrated with the harness system which forced my brother to drown,” Brendan Hill said to CBS2 in a phone call Tuesday night. “Obviously there’s part of me that wants to blame the pilot. It’s part of the grieving process. It’s easier to blame someone than try to figure out why something like this could happen.”

Read: Victims In Deadly East River Helicopter Crash Identified

Brendan describes his brother, 29-year-old Tristan, as an adrenaline junkie. He had recently moved to New York from Reno, Nevada.

“As of right now we’re still in shock and disbelief at the fact he didn’t pull through,” Brendan said. “He always survived everything. He was invincible.”

Also killed in the crash was 26-year-old Brian McDaniel. The firefighter’s body was brought back to Dallas, Texas on Tuesday with his brothers in uniform there to salute him.

“Always energetic, a happy guy,” Lieutenant Ray Smith said. “Just somebody you like to be around.”

As the NTSB continues its work in New York, serious questions about those harnesses are no doubt a focal point of the investigation.

An attorney for victim Trevor Cadigan told CBS2 the family intends to sue Liberty Helicopters, which owned the aircraft. He said, “We could like the company to cease and desist this reckless and unsafe helicopter operation.”

The company has not commented.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch