CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, Kevin Krim, Local TV, Upper West Side, Yoselyn Ortega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A father was driven to tears Tuesday in federal court as he faced the nanny accused of killing his two young children inside their Upper West Side apartment more than five years ago.

Before the murder trial began, Kevin Krim and his wife, Marina, talked on Facebook about having to relive the horror of losing 6-year-old Lulu and 2-year-old Leo.

“This trial will be very hard for us and for a lot of you,” he said.

On Tuesday, Krim took the stand in the murder trial of his former nanny Yoselyn Ortega. It was his first time seeing her since before she allegedly killed the kids inside the family’s apartment on October 25, 2012.

More: ‘You’re Evil And You Like This’: Mother Rages In Court During Trial Of UWS Nanny Accused Of Killing 2 Children

On that day, he was returning from a business trip. Upon landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, his father-in-law called him with the terrible news, saying, “two of your kids are dead.”

“It’s the worst thing imaginable,” Krim said with a shaky voice. “I was hoping it was a nightmare, but it wasn’t.”

He said police escorted him to the hospital, where he learned of the disturbing way Ortega had confessed to killing Lulu and Leo.

Krim shook his head in disgust at Ortega in the courtroom.

He said she never showed signs of mental illness while working for him, saying “she looked totally normal.”

Krim said he insisted on seeing the children at the hospital so he and his wife could say goodbye.

“I got down on my knees and I said, ‘I’m sorry.’ I said I loved them, kissed them and said goodbye,” he said, testifying through tears.

Krim left jurors with his beautiful memories of his children, describing his son Leo as awesome with big acorn eyes that saw everything. He called Lulu his little tomato, an old soul and the love of his life.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday. Ortega’s defense begins Thursday.

If convicted, she faces life in prison. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, she could spend the rest of her life in a mental institution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch