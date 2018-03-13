NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS Sports) — The Giants made a splash of their own in free agency Tuesday, signing veteran running back Jonathan Stewart.

The move, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reunites Stewart with former Carolina Panthers coordinator Mike Shula and general manager Dave Gettleman.

After he was released by the Panthers on Feb. 28, Stewart initially drew interest from the Seahawks and Lions, but the Giants will end up with his services in 2018.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old is the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher with 7,318 yards, which he churned out at a clip of 4.3 YPC.

At the very least, the Giants will utilize Stewart on first and second downs this season, but Wayne Gallman and potentially a 2018 draft pick will eat into his overall volume.