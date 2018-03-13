CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents on Long Island are bracing for the possibility of heavy snow Tuesday as another nor’easter slams the area.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Suffolk County, which could get anywhere from 5 to 10 inches or more of snow.

“I want to say very clearly that the conditions are difficult,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “There is more heavy snow to come.”

Bellone said the roads were passable, but called it “very difficult conditions to be driving in.”

“If you can stay off the roads, stay off the roads,” he said.

The Long Island Rail Road is reporting westbound delays of 10 to 15 minutes on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches due to weather-related signal trouble.

“It’s not easy, but it’s not easy for anybody,” commuter Peter Bulla told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. It’s part of living in New York.”

“It’s gonna be a mess today,” another commuter said.

Municipalities on Long Island are rotating weary crews, putting them in place for this latest storm, including help arriving from upstate to plow the Long Island Expressway.

“So with those additional plow trucks, we will have more than 300 large duty plows,” said Department of Transportation Regional Director Joseph Brown.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said if you’re going anywhere Tuesday, keep a close eye on the forecast.

“We are seeing heavy snow impacts and high wind gusts of 40 mph,” he said.

In the last two storms, PSEG Long Island restored 220,000 customers. The utility says one of their biggest assets is an investment in tree trimming equipment and technology.

“Technology that enables us to see where the outages are quickly to get the right equipment and the right crews to the right place,” said PSEG Long Island’s Brooke Houston.

The LIRR says it will be focusing its resources accordingly on Suffolk County.

  1. louis11725 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Happy Nor’Easter! Ugh! I am as drained from this, like everyone else! Stay safe everyone!

