TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be unveiling his first budget since succeeding Chris Christie.

Murphy is set to address a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature on Tuesday. He said he has not backed away from his pledge to raise taxes on millionaires, which is not supported by Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

He also said he will make a “major” statement on NJ TRANSIT. His other key campaign promises were funding the public worker pension and increasing aid to schools.

Republican lawmakers their analysis shows a budget surplus could be as high as $1.5 billion.

Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick and Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. say the money should be used to lower property taxes, which are among the highest in the country.

