NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been convicted on three felony corruption charges.

Jurors delivered the verdict against Joseph Percoco and three businessmen Tuesday after deliberating for the past three weeks.

He was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and one count of soliciting bribes.

Jurors informed the court twice that they were deadlocked in the case. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni instructed them to keep deliberating.

Percoco was a longtime friend of the governor and the manager of his 2014 re-election campaign.

Prosecutors argued he accepted more than $300,000 in bribes, most in the form of a job for his wife. They also alleged he accepted $35,000 in cash.

Defense lawyers said the payments were legitimate fees for consulting work performed when Percoco was out of state government.

Cuomo has not been accused of wrongdoing.

