TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants to raise the state sales tax and extend its reach, hike income taxes on the wealthy and legalize recreational marijuana.

He also wants to increase the state’s contributions to public education by about 8 percent, or $1 billion.

The first-term Democratic governor announced those proposals Tuesday in his first budget address to the Democrat-led Legislature.

“Eight weeks ago today, I pledged to be a different type of governor. I pledged to create a stronger and fairer New Jersey that measured success not by what we could do for the few, but by what we could accomplish for all nine million of our residents,” Murphy said.

Murphy wants to raise the sales tax from 6.625 percent to 7 percent and include ride-sharing services and accommodations like Airbnb.

Under his budget plan, incomes over $1 million would be taxed at 10.75 percent, up from the top bracket of 8.97 percent.

“On these, and on all the critical issues New Jersey faces, we have been aggressive and we plan to stay aggressive, because our state and our people deserve a government that supports their values and their futures,” Murphy said. “This budget is a down payment on that future. It puts families ahead of the special interests and sound policy before soundbites. It reflects our shared priorities and has a sound strategy for economic opportunity that grows from the middle class out, not from the top down.”

His proposed spending plan of $37.4 billion is roughly 5 percent higher than former Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s final-year proposal.

