WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Suffolk County police officer suffered serious injuries after getting into a head-on crash with a suspect in a stolen vehicle Tuesday, authorities said.

The car was stolen around noon after being left running at a convenience store in West Babylon, authorities said.

“We had an officer-involved accident, that was a head-on collision with someone operating a stolen vehicle,” said Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone. “That officer had to be extracted from the vehicle – a serious crash – and could not be medevaced because of the weather conditions, and was transported by ground to Nassau University Medical Center where he is being treated for multiple broken bones. So, serious injury, and I ask people to keep the officer in your prayers.”

The crash took place on Straight Path as the officer was heading northbound and the stolen vehicle was headed southbound, Bellone said. The stolen vehicle lost control and the two cars crashed. The officer was trapped in his vehicle after the crash.

“He was transported to NUMC and he has at least several broken bones,” said Suffolk County Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron. “The operator of the stolen car suffered only minor injuries and he’s under arrest now.”

Police officials said the stolen car was operating at an “imprudent speed.”