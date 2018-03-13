CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Police

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Suffolk County police officer suffered serious injuries after getting into a head-on crash with a suspect in a stolen vehicle Tuesday, authorities said.

The car was stolen around noon after being left running at a convenience store in West Babylon, authorities said.

“We had an officer-involved accident, that was a head-on collision with someone operating a stolen vehicle,” said Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone. “That officer had to be extracted from the vehicle – a serious crash – and could not be medevaced because of the weather conditions, and was transported by ground to Nassau University Medical Center where he is being treated for multiple broken bones. So, serious injury, and I ask people to keep the officer in your prayers.”

The crash took place on Straight Path as the officer was heading northbound and the stolen vehicle was headed southbound, Bellone said. The stolen vehicle lost control and the two cars crashed. The officer was trapped in his vehicle after the crash.

“He was transported to NUMC and he has at least several broken bones,” said Suffolk County Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron. “The operator of the stolen car suffered only minor injuries and he’s under arrest now.”

Police officials said the stolen car was operating at an “imprudent speed.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch