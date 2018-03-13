CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
HAUPPAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three volunteer firefighters in Suffolk County stand accused of arson.

Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron announced the arrests of Austin Lehman, Shawn Key and Stephen Hernandez during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. They were each taken into custody Monday in Central Islip.  

Cameron said their arrests stem from four arson cases in Central Islip and one in Hauppauge between October 2017 and January 2018.

All five of the structures were abandoned. No one was hurt in any of the fires.

(Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

(Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

(Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

(Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

(Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

“What they did put their fellow firefighters in jeopardy,” Cameron said.

He would not comment on a motive but said a pattern in the cases prompted the arson investigation.

