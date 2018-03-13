WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo is replacing Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

The president made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, thanking Tillerson for his service.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The president also released a statement, saying he was “proud” to nominate Pompeo.

“His experience in the military, Congress, and as leader of the CIA have prepared him well for his new role and I urge his swift confirmation,” Trump said.

He again thanked Tillerson and said “a great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.”

The president also announced that Gina Haspel will become the new CIA director, “and the first woman so chosen.”

Haspel is currently the deputy director of the CIA.

