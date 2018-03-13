CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
(CBS Local) — A new report is shedding more light on what dangerous chemicals are inside e-cigarettes. According to scientists in California, vaping is exposing teens to “potentially cancer-causing chemicals also found in tobacco cigarettes.”

A study done by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) has revealed that teens using e-cigarettes are inhaling at least eight different toxic compounds into their bodies while vaping. “Teenagers need to be warned that the vapor produced by e-cigarettes is not harmless water vapor, but actually contains some of the same toxic chemicals found in smoke from traditional cigarettes,” UCSF professor of pediatrics Dr. Mark Rubinstein said in a press release.

The UCSF examined the urine samples of over 100 teens who had an average age of 16. Sixty-seven of the patients used e-cigarettes, 17 used both tobacco and e-cigarettes, and 20 of the teens didn’t smoke at all. While teens who were using both had the highest levels of toxins in their urine, the study found that the 67 e-cigarette users had three times the amount of harmful compounds in their body than non-smokers.

“While they may be beneficial to adults as a form of harm reduction, kids should not be using them at all,” Dr. Rubinstein warned. The results, published in Pediatrics, disputes the marketing by e-cigarette producers which advertises vaping as a safer alternative to smoking tobacco.

Other recent studies support UCSF’s findings including a Feb. 21 report which found toxic levels of both lead and arsenic in e-cigarette vapors. Both reports concluded that the chemicals were created when e-cigarette liquids were heated by the device. The vaporization process is believed to “produce toxic substances that are potentially carcinogenic.”

