CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Tony-Winning Actor Back On CBS With New Drama Based On James Patterson Book
Filed Under:Alan Cumming, Chris Wragge, Instinct, James Patterson, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many young actors work as bartenders while waiting for their acting careers to catch a big break. For stage and television star Alan Cumming, he took the opposite path.

Cumming, whose new CBS drama “Instinct” casts him as a former CIA operative helping the New York police stop a serial killer, was joined by CBS2’s Chris Wragge to answer questions from Facebook about his acting career, playing the first leading gay character in an American network television drama, and how he ended up bartending in New York City.

“I went to drama school in Scotland,” he said. “I wasn’t very good at many other things, so when people started going a bit nuts that I was good at (acting), I thought I better stick with this.”

After three decades of performances earning him a Tony award and several Emmy nominations, Cumming opened his own place in Manhattan’s East Village.

“I think about it as one of my greatest artistic achievements,” he said. “It started out as parties I would have in my dressing room after I did ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway. My dressing room became known as ‘Club Cumming’ and that’s the name of the bar.

“It was about that spirit of all sorts of different people of all ages, genders and sexualities all coming togther,” said Cumming. “There would be performance and dancing and just kindness. I put that out to the world and people came to the bar and sort of manifested it.”

Cumming’s character on “Instinct,” Dr. Dylan Reinhart, is introduced as a gifted author and university professor living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behavior before a series of violent crimes disrupt his life.

Cumming’s previous major television role was political strategist Eli Gold on the CBS drama “The Good Wife.”

“Eli was such a nutty character,” said Cumming. “What I loved about it was that eventually people were excited to see how’s he going to react to something because they knew so much stuff pissed him off. I really liked that I had a relationship with the audience that they did the work for me.

“Before you’d come on screen, they would be like ‘Oh, what’s he going to do?'” he said. “I’d never had that before.”

Based on a James Patterson novel, Cumming read up about the lead of “Instinct” working with NYPD detective Lizzie Needham — played by Bojana Novakovic — to catch a murderer that uses the doctor’s first book as a tutorial.

“It was kind of funny reading a book and thinking this could be my life, but it was such a page turner,” Cumming said. “I’ve never played a character with so many different facets, almost too many really. He’s married to this man, and he left the CIA for love, so in a way he’s going back into it – there’s some issues, there’s a lot going on.

“The spirit of it reminds me of the cop shows I used to watch when I was a little boy – slightly screwball but also a good mystery,” he said.

“Instinct” premieres on CBS on Sunday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch