ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The conviction of a former top aide to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is spurring demands to address Albany’s culture of backroom dealing.

They’re calls that state officials have shrugged off in the past.

A jury convicted Joseph Percoco on federal bribery and fraud charges Tuesday. Prosecutors said Percoco accepted more than $300,000 in bribes from companies hoping to win lucrative state contracts.

Good-government groups say the case shows the need for a new, independent ethics agency, tighter campaign limits and greater oversight of contracts.

Cuomo was not accused of any wrongdoing. He said the state should prohibit lawmakers from working side jobs that can create conflicts of interest.

Lawmakers have passed only modest ethics changes since 2000. More than 30 lawmakers facing misconduct allegations have left office since then.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)