NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened at an apartment on Thatford Avenue in Brownsville.

Police say the victims are three adults and one child and there appears to be no sign of forced entry. The victims were apparently discovered by a family member.

NYPD officers are on the scene inside 345 Thatford Ave #Brooklyn, confines of the @NYPD73Pct, investigating the deaths of four individuals including one child. More information will be provided when available. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 14, 2018

At this point, no details have been given out in terms of the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

