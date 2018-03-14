CBS 2Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened at an apartment on Thatford Avenue in Brownsville.

Police say the victims are three adults and one child and there appears to be no sign of forced entry. The victims were apparently discovered by a family member.

At this point, no details have been given out in terms of the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

