NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were found shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.
It happened at an apartment on Thatford Avenue in Brownsville.
Police say the victims are three adults and one child and there appears to be no sign of forced entry. The victims were apparently discovered by a family member.
At this point, no details have been given out in terms of the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The investigation is ongoing.
