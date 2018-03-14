SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s first lady Chirlane McCray was in Puerto Rico Wednesday along with a delegation of mental health experts to help survivors of Hurricane Maria.

McCray visited a community mental health facility in San Juan, and is attending a psychological first aid training for school staff in Hato Rey.

New York City sent a 12-person team of mental health experts to train school staff members to help students experiencing emotional trauma after the hurricane.

Just yeterday, McCray was discussing her future aspirations and said a run for political office is “one of many possibilities.”