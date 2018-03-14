CBS 2Sami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Sami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSSami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANSami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYSami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Cancer, Dr. Max Gomez, Health, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’ve all seen glow in the dark posters, ink, and dyes usually lighting up under black light. Now, doctors are using glowing dyes to help find cancers during surgery and let doctors decide what to remove, and what to leave behind

When Dr. Sunil Singhal saw images of the tumor near Ryan Ciccozzi’s heart, he knew they had to act quickly.

“He had a very large tumor,” the doctor said. “It was almost four to five inches. So to give you a sense, it’s the size of two fists put together.”

Surgery has long been the best way to cure cancer. If the disease comes back, it’s usually because stray tumor cells were left behind.

But doctors have no good way during an operation to tell what is cancer and what is not. Now, they are testing dyes to make cancer cells glow and help surgeons see what to remove.

“Whatever is glowing needs to come out right now,” said Ciccozzi.

Dr. Singhal was inspired by the idea of glowing tumors about a decade ago. He found that when one dye was given in big doses by IV a day before surgery, it collected in cancer cells and glowed when exposed to near infrared light.

“So now, with the laser being on, you can now begin to see the difference,” he explained. “So this part is cancer and this is not.”

As the doctor operated on Ciccozzi, something unexpected showed up that didn’t appear in scans ahead of time.

“The cancer is now growing into the lung. So we’re going to take a piece of the lung out, too,” he said.

The dyes are still experimental, but several are in late-stage testing. The federal government is helping sponsor some of the research.

Paula Jacobs, an imaging specialist at the National Cancer Institute, thinks the dyes can dramatically improve patient care by helping to remove all of the cancer while sparing healthy tissue.

“Some cancers, it’s very much more important than others to not take any more than you have to,” she said.

Some experts think dyes may hold the most promise for breast cancer. Up to one third of women having a lump removed end up having a second surgery after tests later show that some cancer was left behind.

“This is a problem. It’s not only expensive, it’s debilitating, it’s upsetting, it’s all of these things,” said Jacobs. “And you know, patients have to undergo yet another surgery and sometimes even more than one.”

Dr. Singhal believes using the dyes and this technique could give patients a better chance of survival.

“Now it’s almost like we have bionic vision and we can start to scan the area, making sure that we removed everything,” he said.

Giving doctors a new way to hunt for hidden cancers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch