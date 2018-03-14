CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Early March Nor'Easters Hammered Westchester Specifically, Put Severe Strain On Con Ed And NYSEG
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says an investigation has been launched into the preparations and response of the state’s seven major utility companies to the two early March nor’easters that knocked out power to nearly 600,000 homes and businesses.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that the Public Service Commission notified the utilities that a probe is underway.

Most of the outages were in the lower Hudson Valley and northern New York City suburbs. Two utilities in particular, Con Edison and NYSEG, were slammed by local officials and customers for long delays in restoring power in the wake of the March 2 and March 7 snow storms.

Nor'easter damage

Con Ed workers were hard at work throughout Westchester County on March 4, 2018, trying to repair downed power lines following the nor’easter on March 1. (Photo: Con Edison)

Some customers went without power for as long as 10 days.

PSC officials said utilities that don’t follow their response plans can face state sanctions.

