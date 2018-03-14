CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:David Wright, New York Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — After yet another medical setback that will stretch his layoff from the major leagues past two years, New York Mets captain David Wright hopes to start baseball workouts in May.

Dr. Robert Watkins examined the 35-year-old third baseman in Los Angeles on Monday and said he should not participate in baseball activities for two months because of back and shoulder issues.

“it certainly wasn’t positive news. I guess the news could have been worse,” Wright said during a telephone news conference Wednesday. “The goal would be to take these eight weeks — and it’s not like I have to be idle for eight weeks — and kind of focus on the actual rehab and kind of forget about doing some stuff and progress to baseball stuff.”

New York also said star left fielder Yoenis Cespedes had a cortisone injection in his injured right wrist. The 32-year-old was hurt while swinging in a game on March 6.

David Wright

Wright has a moment to himself before playing against the Nationals at Nationals Park on May 25, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A seven-time All-Star, Wright has been limited to 75 regular-season games during the past three years. He was on the disabled list from April 15 to Aug. 24, 2015, when he strained his right hamstring and then developed spinal stenosis.

He returned as the Mets won their first NL pennant since 2000 but has not played for them since May 27, 2016. Watkins operated that June 16 to repair a herniated disk in Wright’s neck. After Wright’s minor league rehabilitation assignment was ended after three games last year due to shoulder pain, he had surgery Sept. 5 to repair his right rotator cuff, and Watkins performed a laminotomy in early October in which a bony layer over the spinal canal was removed to treat nerve compression.

“I knew that things weren’t going as well as I’d hoped just based on feel,” Wright said from Los Angeles. “We were trying to progress, and it just seemed like the more that we tried to put on my plate, the worse my body was responding. he time line has definitely been pushed back from what I was and expecting, but this is the case and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

David Wright

Mets third baseman David Wright looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on April 10, 2016. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wright is guaranteed $47 million by the Mets over the next three seasons. New York signed Todd Frazier in case Wright would not be able to play.

Wright said when camp began last month that he was not yet running. He said Wednesday when he attempted baseball activities, the frequent turning and torque of his body produced too much pain to continue.

“Once it got to start preparing to try to do some baseball stuff and more twisting and turning, that’s when my back in particular . just wasn’t ready for it,” he said. “My back certainly let me know that once we started doing more of that twisting and turning — things that require your back to cooperate, for sure.”

He plans to remain in Los Angeles to work Watkins, then join his teammates for the March 29 opener at Citi Field.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch