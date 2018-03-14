CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
2-Time Super Bowl Champion To Become Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman In The NFL
Filed Under:Local TV, Nate Solder, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Giants have an agreement with offensive tackle Nate Solder.

The team and the former New England Patriots left tackle will finalize the deal at 4 p.m. Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams are prohibited from announcing any deals until the end of the NFL’s two-day negotiating period.

NFL Network reported the Giants will give Solder a four-year, $62 million deal.

The 29-year-old Solder, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, was considered the top offensive lineman available in free agency. The 2011 first-round pick out of Colorado will be the NFL’s highest-paid lineman.

Nate Solder

Patriots left tackle Nate Solder, center, in action against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27, 2016. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Solder will probably take over at left tackle and 2015 first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers will be moved to the right side. The Giants still have work to do on the line, which was horrible last season.

Center Weston Richburg is expected to sign with San Francisco, and versatile Justin Pugh is a free agent.

MOREReport: Giants To Acquire Veteran Linebacker Ogletree From Rams

The deal with Solder coincided with agreement between Big Blue and linebacker Kareem Martin, who played last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Martin, 26, can play defensive end in a traditional 4-3 scheme and outside linebacker in a 3-4.

On Tuesday, the Giants added some depth to their running game, reaching an agreement with veteran tailback Jonathan Stewart, who played his previous 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch